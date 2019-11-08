|
RUBY LEE DEAN HARRIS, 68, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was born in Logan on October 19, 1951, to the late Ivory and Oswald Dean.
Ruby retired as a child-care provider with Central Child Care with over 10 years of service. She was a current member of Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Rand, and a graduate of Logan High School, class of 1969, Logan Tech and Garnet Career Center.
Ruby was the life of any room she walked in and her laugh was infectious. She was an Evangelist, teacher, preacher and true woman of God. It was her passion to make sure everyone she came in contact with knew about the goodness of Jesus Christ. She was the founder of God's Unlimited Soldiers, one the largest non-profit organizations for the youth, in the heart of Charleston, W.Va. She was often called "Miss Ruby," but most called her "Grandma" due to her involvement in her grandchildren's lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert G. "Junebug" Harris; sister, Thomasene Brown; her brothers, Denver Rose and Albert Rose Jr.; and her precious grandson, Daniel Lymon.
She is survived by her children, Ivory Rose of Charleston, Norlander Dean Sr. (Anissa) of Rockhill, S.C., Jerome Dean (Lisa) of Dayton, Ohio, Alfego Dean (Paula) of Charleston, Ernest Dean of Charleston; Salicia Rose, eldest granddaughter, and 19 grandchildren, with 10 great-grandchildren following, all were dear to her heart; two spiritual daughters, Alisha Peoples and Doris Michael, who she loved very much; sisters, Ruthie Rose-Cowels (Robert) of Cleveland, Ohio, Linda Dean Black (Vernon) of Valparaiso, Ind., Rose Mary Dean of Chicago, Ill., Dawn Dawson (Robert) of Pensacola, Fla., Eunice Rose of Cleveland. Ohio, Patricia Rose of Dunbar; brothers, Oslander Dean (Doris) of Albany, Ga., Norris Dean Sr. (Lillian) of Charleston, Raymond Rose (Judy) of Cleveland, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon Saturday, November 9, at First Baptist Church of Charleston, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, W.Va., with Bishop Fred T. Simms officiating and Bishop Isaac Woods presiding. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to funeral service. Family is requesting that you wear white or white and gold.
Condolences and flowers may be sent to the family at Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally St., Charleston, WV 25301.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019