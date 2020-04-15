|
|
RUBY LEE (WALLACE) FAIRFAX went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH, is handling arrangements. Full obituary is available at www.gainesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
Ruby Lee Wallace was born Tuesday, December 1, 1925, in Carbondale, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli Wallace and Georgia Ann Bean Wallace; brothers, Claude Wallace, Eli Wallace, Jr.; sisters, Lillie Mae Webb and Elizabeth Royster; son, Ronald Eugene Conliffe; step-sons, John Collins and Don Fairfax; son-in-law, Prinnice Wayne Simpson; grandson, Ronald Erie Conliffe; and husbands: Erie Conliffe, Caulton Staunton, Horace Young, and McGuire Fairfax.
She is survived by children: Carolyn Staunton Simpson (OH), Caulton Staunton (Avis), (OH), Delores Staunton (MD); daughters-in-law, Ora Conliffe Williams (GA) and Dorothy Fairfax (WV); 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In honor of our loved one, in lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Smithers, P.O. Box 42, Smithers, WV 25186.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 15, 2020