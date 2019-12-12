|
|
RUBY LEE WOOD, 88, of Charleston, daughter of the late Harry and Julia Nester Wood, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at home after a long illness.
She was a member of the Baptist Temple, Charleston, and was retired from the C&P Telephone Company. Ruby was also active in the DAR and the Telephone Pioneers of America. After her retirement, she became a realtor, having worked for Century 21 and most recently Bonnie Young Realty Co. She was a graduate of South Charleston High School and attended WV State College.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Rhoda Applegate.
Surviving: Sisters, Pauline Ratcliff, Erma Harris; brother, Kenneth Wood; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Dr. Jim T. Hewitt officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial, St. Albans.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019