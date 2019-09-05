|
|
RUBY M. CHAPPELL, 85, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Her smile, wit, talent, infectious laugh, wisdom and warmth will be sorely missed.
She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of family and friends to cherish her memory and continue her impact in the community. Surviving her are sons, DeWayne (Pamela and Dustin) and Jeffrey (Tammy), and daughter, Renita; four granddaughters: Jade Johnson (Tur ), Miranda, Sarah and Hailey; and two great-grandchildren: David and Faith.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Roscoe and Felicia Berry; six siblings; and her husband of 40 years, Samuel Chappell.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Kingdom Life Fellowship Church, 405 1st Ave. S., Nitro, with a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., which is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019