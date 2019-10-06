|
It is with great sadness that the family of RUBY MAE WHITTINGTON announces her passing from this life, to live eternally with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Ruby was born at home on Monday, February 2, 1931, to Walter R. and Sylvia R. (Raines) Flowers, in the same family home that she passed away in. She was a lifelong Charleston resident.
Ruby was preceded by her parents, as well as four brothers, Walter R. "Bob" Flowers Jr., Albert "Penny" Flowers, William H. "Billy" Flowers, Delbert D. "D.D." Flowers; a sister, Ruth Pauley, and beloved niece, Carolyn "Sue" Johnson-Taylor.
Ruby was a loving and devoted mother to son, James F. Whittington Sr. of Nitro, and daughter, Linda S. Whittington of Charleston; cherished and adored grandmother and "G.G." (great - grandmother) to grandsons, James F. Whittington (Tara) of Elkview, Matthew Hutchinson of Nitro, granddaughter; Tracey L. Whittington of Charleston, great-grandsons, Damien Jeffries, Carson Whittington, Evan Brown, and great-granddaughter, Carley Brown, as well as many nephews and nieces.
The family is deeply grateful for the out pouring of love, prayers and support in heartfelt forms from too many to name individually, but including Linda for the amazing patience love, an amazing care you bestowed upon your mother. Special Thanks to Hospice; Nikki, Cheryl and Josephine. We appreciate everything!
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Reverend Lawrence "Chip" Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fix Charleston, 1246 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311, or your local animal shelter to celebrate Ruby's love of animals.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Whittington Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019