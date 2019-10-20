Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Ruby May Vance

Ruby May Vance Obituary

RUBY MAY VANCE, 94, of Winfield, formerly of Tornado, received her final feather in her beautiful wings on October 17, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
She was born on May 5, 1925, in Hurricane, the second oldest of seven children, whom she now is reunited with.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lanty Van Buren Vance, and her son, Gary Wayne Vance.
She is survived by her daughter, Tricia Harpold, and special son-in-law and best buddy John H., and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too many to list, whom she loved, and all of her honorary grandchildren.
Celebration of Ruby's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastors Mark Ruby and Joel Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019
