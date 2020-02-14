|
|
RUBY NORA WILSON, 86, formerly of East Bank, passed on from this world February 9, 2020.
Ruby was retired from WV Department of Employment Security. She was a member of Hampton Baptist Church and was their pianist for over 70 years.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Alma Wilson; her brothers, Charles and Frank Wilson; and sisters, Helen and (Ronald) Hall, Catherine and Fred Chesnut.
Ruby is survived by her son, William "Bill (Marie) Wilson of Leland, N.C.; brother, Walker (Betty) Wilson of Troutman, N.C.; grandsons, William (Willie) Wilson and Scott Mathew Wilson; and two great - granddaughters, Anastasia Stewart and Lulu Mae Stewart. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Montgomery Memorial Park, with Rev. Monty Foster officiating.
Pryor Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family and condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020