FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Ruby Petry
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Ruby Petry
RUBY PETRY, 94, of Eskdale passed away February 21, 2020 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center, Charleston.
She was a homemaker and member of Ohley Baptist Church. Ruby loved to garden and care for animals.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles David Petry; daughter, Diana Luikart; twin sister, Cleo Richards; granddaughters, Traci and Billie Luikart.
Surviving are her sons, Charles W. Petry (Kerri) of Dupont City, Danny Petry of Ohley; grandchildren, Rick Petry (Julia) of Nitro and Cindy Taylor (Michael) of Huntington and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Joe McClung and Pastor Gene Brooks officiating. Interment and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 26 in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Ohley Baptist Church, 8640 Cabin Creek Road, Eskdale, West Virginia 25075.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020
