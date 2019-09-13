|
|
Ruby Smith
RUBY SMITH, 85, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center.
She was born in Lamar, West Virginia.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Smith; father of her children, Elwood Jones; and her sons, Charles Elwood Jones, Ernest Gilbert Jones, and Golden Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonita Jones; son, Ben Casey Jones (Edwina); daughters-in-law, Janet and Cristeta Jones; grandchildren, Melissa Edwards, Franklin Eplin Jr., Jeremy Jones, and Sheree Tucker; nine great - grandchildren; and dear friends who stood up with her in her sickness, Wendell Cavender, Tony Maggie (Dianna), Kathy Marie Eggleton and Morgan.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019