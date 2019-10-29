|
RUBY VIRGINIA SMITH JEFFERY, 77, of Madison, WV went home to be with Jesus on October 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family who will all miss her greatly.
Ruby was born at Kayford, WV on January 14, 1942, daughter of the late Herbert and Minnie Smith. She was a loving wife and dedicated mother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Later in life she loved her travel adventures, dining, watching her favorite TV shows (Jethro Gibbs), and her family trips to the beauty shop.
Ruby was a member of Ball Chapel Church and loved attending Prayer Connection.
She was preceded in death by her husband who was the love of her life for 62 years, Norman "Corky" Jeffery; her son Scott Edward and infant son Junior Everett. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her children, PJ (Phillip) Marcum of Madison, Norman "Randy" (Theresa) of Foster, and Richard (Amy) Jeffery of Alkol, WV. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with the Rev. Mark Meeker officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019