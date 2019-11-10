Home

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Rufus Warren Wingo II

RUFUS WARREN WINGO II, of St. Albans, passed away November 7, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by parents, Rufus Warren and Lettie Evelyn Wingo, and beloved wife, Donna Wingo.
Warren retired from the State of West Virginia, where he worked in IT, a job he excelled at, learning the field later in life after moving back to WV from Florida where he was a contractor.
Warren enjoyed boating and camping with his family and wife Donna. He was a car fanatic and loved his German shepherds. Being with his family and animals made him the happiest. We will miss him so much.
He is survived by his brother, William Chester Wingo and his wife Karen of Dunbar; children, Heather Rose Olsen of Naples, Florida; Bill Burdette Jr. of Hurricane and Nicki Utt and her husband Joe of Hurricane; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces, a great-niece and a great nephew and other family members.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to your favorite children's hospital or animal shelter in memory of Warren.
You may share memories of Warren by visiting his tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
