

RUPERT I SPENCER II, 82, of St. Albans, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was born on September 11, 1936, and was a 1954 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.

While attending summer school at Charleston High School in 1952 he met Lois Reed. She always said her 16th birthday was the best day of her life because he attended her party making it their first unofficial date. He also felt that was his luckiest day. They married two years later on July 3, 1954, and were together until her death on March 12, 2018, enjoying almost 66 years together, 63 years and eight months in marriage.

He won the Charleston West Virginia Junior Champion Horse Shoe Pitching Contest when he was 15 years old and continued pitching well into his 60s. He started piano lessons at age 9 and trombone at age 11. He played trombone in the 1948 Soap Box Derby Band. He played two years of football for Woodrow Wilson Junior High then on Stonewall Jackson High's B team until he broke his ankle. He joined the Stonewall Jackson Marching Band playing trombone. He joined a local dance band in 1952 playing piano and trombone. He became interested in magic when he was 10 and, at age 30, began performing magic shows for children, schools, parties, and businesses. He started playing Bridge in 1958. It became his favorite game with Lois as his favorite partner. He won several Master Points. He began woodworking in 1983 making furniture and other items for family and friends.

He started working at Acme Printing Service for 40 cents an hour when he was 12 years old. He worked for two years at the Bank of WV (now BB&T) at age 17, shortly after graduating from high school. At 19, he began working at Union Carbide and remained there until his retirement in 1988. Five days later, he began working at MTI (now CDI), working until his final retirement in 2008 at the age of 72.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert Spencer Sr. and Zorada Spencer; wife, Lois; and brother, Gary Spencer.

He is survived by his son, Rupert Spencer III (Toi) and grandchildren John and Julie Spencer, all of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Joe Photijan, stationed with the Navy; daughter and caregiver, Tammy Spencer and granddaughters Katie Spencer of St. Albans and Breann Spencer of Oak Ridge, Tenn.

A memorial service will be held in the Upper Mausoleum of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, with H.R. Whittington as celebrant. He will be buried beside his beloved Lois.

