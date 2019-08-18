|
|
RUSSELL DEAN "RUSTY" COLEMAN, 67, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Charleston, W.Va.
Rusty was born on December 12, 1951, and was a lifelong resident of Charleston. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and West Virginia Tech University. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering and was a Registered Professional Engineer. Rusty served in the U.S. Army Reserves, also.
In 1975, he began his lifetime career of Civil Engineering and served the State of West Virginia publicly and privately until his retirement in 2014.
Apart from engineering, Rusty enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also loved serving his community through his participation in Midwestern Little League baseball and softball, as well as Capital High School Athletics.
Rusty is survived by his son, Lance Coleman and wife Cheri; daughters, Sarah Menefee and husband Scott, and Laura Conner and husband David; grandkids, Macy Menefee and Tiffany Jacobs; sisters, Sandy Fridley, and Lisa Lawson and husband Buck; the mother of his children, Jane Coleman; and several nieces and nephews. Also, special friend, Sherri Perry.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Thorburn; his father, Russell Coleman; stepfather, Ole Thorburn; and niece, Lori Johnston.
The family would like to thank Elk Funeral Home for their assistance. Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
In accordance with his wishes, a celebration of life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Coonskin Park, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019