

RUSSELL E. "POPS" KNUCKLES, 75, of Charleston, passed away July 16, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division.

He was Owner / Operator of Russ's Transmission, Charleston, a U.S. Army Veteran, and Loved Motorcycles and Racing.

Preceding him in death were his daughter, Dreama Hall; parents, Russell L. and Alta Higgins Knuckles; and sisters, Lorraine Lynn and Doris Jean Knuckles.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Monica "Nicki" Knuckles; daughters, Rustie Underwood and husband Caine, and Allison Boyd; sisters, Ruth Knuckles, Dianne Bird, and Charlene Barnes and husband Chuck; son-in-law, Doug Hall; grandchildren, Paiton Underwood, Gracie Hall, Parker Boyd, Emma Elkins, Zeke Underwood and Eli Underwood; and a host of other family members, friends, and especially his "Boys," who are also left to mourn his passing.

Funeral Services will be 1 P.M. Saturday, July 20, at Bream Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Dana Clay officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, and two hours prior to services on Saturday, at the church. Burial will follow in Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley, with honors provided by The Patriot Guard Riders "Standing for those who stood for us."

The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.

Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Knuckles Family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019