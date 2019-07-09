RUSSELL LLOYD MURPHY, 87, of Clay, passed away July 6, 2019.

He was born in Dink, WV, on June 19, 1932, to BF and Ethel (May) Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Steven; brothers, Coleman, Ray, Robert, Ralph, Carol, Lester, and Custer; sisters, Grace and Thelma.

He was raised in Swandale, where he quit school to work at the Swandale Sawmill. Russell and his four brothers gained notoriety for their baseball skills, which helped him get his first job in a coal mine.

He was proud to be a retired Union coal miner and 50 year member of Clay Masonic Lodge #97.

Russell is survived by his wife, Nancy (Asbury) Murphy; daughter, Rhonda Verton; sons, Russell Jr. (Rusty), Bruce, Joe, Teddy, and Benny Murphy; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Zelma Heater and Inez Maggio.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 10 at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, Dog Run, WV with Pastor Jimmy Murphy officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Dog Run, WV.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Murphy family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019