RUSSELL RAY CASTO, 80, of Ripley, passed away June 1, 2019, at his home following a brief illness.

He was born June 1, 1939, in Ripley, a son of the late Ola and Cora E. (Rhodes) Casto. His brothers, Erval, Okey and Ralph Casto; and sisters, Elva Carpenter, Lorena Penland, Ida Faye, Orpha and Lyda Casto, also preceded him in death.

He was a self-employed truck driver and worked for Ryder and Hartley trucking. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the American Legion Post # 107, Ripley. He was a member of the Parchment Valley Baptist Church, Ripley, and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of the Independant Order of Odd Fellows, Ripley Lodge # 30. He was Past Noble Grand, Past Grand Master I.O.O.F of W.V. Past Grand Patriarch, Grand Encampment of W.V. Past Department Commander, Patriarch Militant of W.V. and Retired Brig. General, P.M. of W.V.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Barbara Sue (Beighle) Casto; son, William Russell Casto of Ripley; brother, Glenver Casto of Ripley; and sister-in-law, Garnet Casto of Scott Depot.

Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the Casto Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va., with Pastors Jack Miller and Matt Ash officiating. Burial will military honors will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard in Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the funeral home. I.O.O.F. service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the funeral home following the visitation.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019