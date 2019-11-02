|
|
RUTH ANN COOPER, 76, passed away on October 29, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Ruth was born February 13, 1943, in Keith, W.Va., to the late William and Addie Perdue. She retired from Kroger as Head Cashier at the Marmet location. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She found beauty in God's masterpieces, especially the colorful mountains in the fall and the flowers sprouting back to life in the spring. She loved children and to hear their laughter. She would go out of her way to help others and would put others' wants and needs before her own. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Peggy Dever; son-in-law, Keebe Dever; granddaughters, Corie Jane Dever and Brittany Nicole Dever; and sister, Gladys Davitz.
Survivors include her daughter, Christie Barker and husband Jamie, their children, Katelyn, Allison, and Nicholas Barker; daughter, Sherry Cooper and her children, Jessica Brewer and Harley Taylor Jr.; son, Robert Cooper and wife Andrea, their children, Lacy Flowers and Maggie McFalls; son, John Cooper and his children, Savannah Thornton, Alexis Biniza, and Hunter Cooper; son, Roger Perdue and his children; sisters, Rosa Combs, Liz Long, and Edith Hudson. Also surviving are several great - grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Pastor Troy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank those on staff at CAMC General NSICU and 4C who went out of their way to make Ruth feel special. The family would also like to send a sincere thank you to the staff of Hubbard Hospice House for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 2, 2019