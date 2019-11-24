|
|
RUTH ANN TAYLOR DAVIS, 72, passed away on November 16, 2019. at Bainbridge Healthcare in Bainbridge, Ga.
Ruth was born in Charleston, W.Va., on June 17, 1947, to Thomas Taylor Sr. and Evelyn Derenburger Taylor. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob; her children, Robbie and Lynn Davis of Charleston, W.Va., and Kevin and Trina Davis of Donalsonville, Ga.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Taylor Jr. (Brenda) of St. Albans, W.Va., and sister, Judy Taylor of St. Albans, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Keith Edward Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at King's River Worship Center, St. Albans, W.Va., at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019