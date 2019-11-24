Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 702-1712
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
King's River Worship Center
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Davis


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann Davis Obituary

RUTH ANN TAYLOR DAVIS, 72, passed away on November 16, 2019. at Bainbridge Healthcare in Bainbridge, Ga.
Ruth was born in Charleston, W.Va., on June 17, 1947, to Thomas Taylor Sr. and Evelyn Derenburger Taylor. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob; her children, Robbie and Lynn Davis of Charleston, W.Va., and Kevin and Trina Davis of Donalsonville, Ga.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Taylor Jr. (Brenda) of St. Albans, W.Va., and sister, Judy Taylor of St. Albans, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Keith Edward Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at King's River Worship Center, St. Albans, W.Va., at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -