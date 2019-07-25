RUTH ANN KING, 77, of Lynchburg Virginia, passed away July 20, 2019, with her son, Raleigh Jay King, Jr. by her bedside. She lost a long and hard battle with cancer.

She was born in Huntington, WV and moved to Charleston, WV, where she was raised and attended school.

Ruth Ann was a homemaker who loved to cook, garden, bake, create crafts and playing cards, especially "hand and foot". She loved the beach and surf fishing which she shared with her sibling when they were young and later as adults. She loved the mountains, especially WV State Parks and Forests.

Ruth Ann was proceeded in death by her loving husband Raleigh Jay King, her parents and two sisters, Lorna Fowler and Martha Fowler.

Surviving are her daughters, Shari Estep-Richardson (Chuck), St Albans, WV., Michelle Bass (Ken) of Jacksonville, NC, sons Raleigh Jay King, Jr. and Michael King, of Lynchburg, Va. and brothers, Tim Fowler (LaVerne) of Olive Branch, Ms., Mark Fowler (Maris) South Charleston, WV, sisters Bonnie Sanner (Terry), of Charleston, WV and Sally Fowler, South Charleston, WV and Catherine Fowler of Teays Valley, WV, Jane Bowles (Eddy) of Hudson, Fl., Lisa Roller (Roy) of Berry, Ky and Sarah Watt (Clarence) of Red House, WV. She is survived by eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

At her request Ruth Ann was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019