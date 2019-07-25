|
RUTH ANN MOORE, 57, died July 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis "Bill" and Dosha Moore; sister, Jacqueline Cintron; brother, Max Moore.
Ruth Ann graduated from Charleston High School and operated a hair salon for several years. She was a very loving person who held her family close to her heart.
Ruth will be sadly missed by sisters; Ashton, Madeleine Moore, and Marlena Terry; brothers, Willis, Jr., and Duce Moore; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m, Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens, South Charleston.
Callender Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019