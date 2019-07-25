Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann Moore Obituary

RUTH ANN MOORE, 57, died July 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis "Bill" and Dosha Moore; sister, Jacqueline Cintron; brother, Max Moore.
Ruth Ann graduated from Charleston High School and operated a hair salon for several years. She was a very loving person who held her family close to her heart.
Ruth will be sadly missed by sisters; Ashton, Madeleine Moore, and Marlena Terry; brothers, Willis, Jr., and Duce Moore; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m, Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens, South Charleston.
Callender Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries