Mrs. RUTH ANN (BESS) PFEIL, 77, of Berea, OH, formerly of Poca, passed away September 15, 2019.
Ruth is the daughter of the late Delbert M. and Letha M. Bess. She had a lifelong passion for Elvis and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
She is survived by her two children, John G. and wife Vanessa Bess of Clarksville, TN, and Lisa Bess-Schneider and husband Christopher of North Ridgeville, OH; sisters, Vesta J. Rhodes and Arbadella Proctor, both of Berea, OH; brothers, Glenville F. Bess of Berea, OH, and Roy L. Bess of Poca; six grandchildren, John Eric Bess, Heather Bess, Addelynn Bess, Allayna Bess, Joshua Schneider and Faith Schneider; and two great-grandchildren, Brooke and Luke.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Ruth Pfeil will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Darlene McKnight officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will recieve friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is honored to serve the Pfeil and Bess Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019