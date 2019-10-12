|
May 16, 1931-October 2, 2019
RUTH ANN (POLLITT) YATES, 88, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. She was born May 16, 1931.
She attended First Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Fla. An avid tennis player, she thoroughly enjoyed the sport. As well, she enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, with her husband and other family members. She served on Rowland Land Company's Board of Directors for 16 years.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, LeRoy "Dusty" Yates; step-son, Ron Hacker and wife Martha; brother-in-law, Clyde Yates; and sister-in-law, Opal Russell; nephews and nieces: Steve Fisher (Nancy), Peggy Ong, Robert D. Pollitt (Ann), David R. Pollitt (Anna), Bill Matthews, Cindy Johnson (Roy), Anita Wood (David), and Janie (Pollitt) Bailey (Mike). She is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews, and many friends. Ruth was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband Howard D. Pollitt.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin, Ky., with Kenny Yates officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 till 7 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Ruth's life at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in South Charleston, W.Va.. Entombment will follow at 1 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019