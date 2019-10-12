Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home, Inc.
1011 Master Street
Corbin, KY 40701
(606) 528-5311
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home, Inc.
1011 Master Street
Corbin, KY 40701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home, Inc.
1011 Master Street
Corbin, KY 40701
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Entombment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann (Pollitt) Yates


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann (Pollitt) Yates Obituary
May 16, 1931-October 2, 2019

RUTH ANN (POLLITT) YATES, 88, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. She was born May 16, 1931.
She attended First Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Fla. An avid tennis player, she thoroughly enjoyed the sport. As well, she enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, with her husband and other family members. She served on Rowland Land Company's Board of Directors for 16 years.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, LeRoy "Dusty" Yates; step-son, Ron Hacker and wife Martha; brother-in-law, Clyde Yates; and sister-in-law, Opal Russell; nephews and nieces: Steve Fisher (Nancy), Peggy Ong, Robert D. Pollitt (Ann), David R. Pollitt (Anna), Bill Matthews, Cindy Johnson (Roy), Anita Wood (David), and Janie (Pollitt) Bailey (Mike). She is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews, and many friends. Ruth was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband Howard D. Pollitt.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin, Ky., with Kenny Yates officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 till 7 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Ruth's life at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum in South Charleston, W.Va.. Entombment will follow at 1 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now