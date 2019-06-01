|
RUTH DIANE DURHAM, 71, of Montgomery, W.Va., passed away on May 30, 2019. She was born in Montgomery on August 8, 1947, to the late Charles and Bessie Lavender Barnhart.
She was retired from Bank One in Charleston, W.Va.
She is survived by her daughters, Jenni Harris (Chris) of South Charleston, Sarah Beavers (Andrew) of Charleston; sisters, Naomi Jean Redlich (John) of Hampstead, N.C., Ruby Tufts of Wilmington, N.C., brothers, Jack Barnhart (Connie) of Beckley, W.Va., Carl Barnhart (Patty) of Charleston, W.Va., along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Heather Moore for all her care.
A celebration of her life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019