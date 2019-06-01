Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home
Montgomery, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Diane Durham


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Diane Durham Obituary
RUTH DIANE DURHAM, 71, of Montgomery, W.Va., passed away on May 30, 2019. She was born in Montgomery on August 8, 1947, to the late Charles and Bessie Lavender Barnhart.
She was retired from Bank One in Charleston, W.Va.
She is survived by her daughters, Jenni Harris (Chris) of South Charleston, Sarah Beavers (Andrew) of Charleston; sisters, Naomi Jean Redlich (John) of Hampstead, N.C., Ruby Tufts of Wilmington, N.C., brothers, Jack Barnhart (Connie) of Beckley, W.Va., Carl Barnhart (Patty) of Charleston, W.Va., along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Heather Moore for all her care.
A celebration of her life will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now