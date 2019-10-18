|
RUTH ELLEN PUGH, 80, of Burnsville, passed away at home on October 16, 2019.
She was born November 10, 1938, in Sutton, a daughter of the late Shirley Mitchell Pettit and Ona J. Duffield Pettit.
Ruth retired from Foamo Company in Akron, Ohio, where she had worked for 15 years. She loved to garden and can from her harvest. She was a baker, too. She enjoyed going to yard sales and listening to music at local community centers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace "Pops" Smith; brothers, Elkins Pettit, George Pettit, Noble Pettit, Lawrence Pettit; sister, Clara "Toots" Stonestreet.
Ruth is survived by sons, Eugene "Bunker" Smith and wife, Mary Ellen of Frametown, Carl Mitchell Smith of Akron, Ohio, Daniel Ray Smith also of Akron, Ohio, and Jack Nathan Smith of Pensacola, Fla.; brother, Bill Pettit and wife, Lenora of Nebo; grandchildren, Jessica and Olivia Smith, Shaun and Jeremy Smith, Luke and Ethan Smith; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Graveside service will be noon Monday, October 21, at Duffield Cemetery, Duck, with Reverend Johnny Conrad officiating.
Words of comfort and memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019