RUTH J. EGGLETON, 89, of New Holland, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.
Ruth was born September 6, 1930, in Scott Depot, W.Va., to James and Laura McClain Moore.
She was preceded by her husband, Charles "Sam" Eggleton in 2015; two grandchildren; five brothers and two sisters.
Ruth is survived by four children, Larry (Susan) Eggleton of New Holland, David (Brenda) Eggleton, Terry Diana Eggleton and Rita (Buck) Caulley all of Washington C.H., Ohio; grandchildren; great- and great-great- grandchildren; brothers, Wayne (Karen) Moore of Winfield, W.Va., and Frank (Patty) Moore of Parkersburg, W.Va., sister, Barbara (Paul) Finley of Huntington, W.Va.; and sister-in-law, Kitty Moore of Winfield.
A private graveside service will be held at New Holland Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H., Ohio.
Contributions to Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., OH 43160.
www.kirkpatrickfuneral home.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 25, 2020