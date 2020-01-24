Home

Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Midland Nazarene Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Midland Nazarene Church
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Edenville Township Cemetery
Ruth Karen (Young) Lafevor


1944 - 2020
Ruth Karen (Young) Lafevor Obituary

RUTH KAREN (YOUNG) LAFEVOR, 75, of Sanford, Michigan, was surrounded by family singing hymns of praise while passing on to Heaven on January 21, 2020.
She was born on June 30, 1944, to the late Edward and Evelyn (Staten) Young. On August 13, 1966, she married Delmar Lafevor and they shared 53 wonderful years together.
Ruth was a member of Midland Nazarene Church since 1967. She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University and obtained a Master's degree in English from Central Michigan University. She was a college professor and educator touching thousands of lives in the classroom and personal tutoring sessions. She was also an avid reader and author, having written and published many short articles, skits and the book "Memories of Silver Bay." She had sailed the Great Lakes with her loving husband for many, many miles. She was a Sunday School teacher her entire life, a member of the Gideon Auxiliary for 43 years and a devoted Detroit Tigers fan. She was an Amateur Radio Operator with call numbers WD8ODG. Her main passion was God, which was shown by her love and service to others, especially her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Delmar; children, Debbie (Wayne) McNett, Pam (Darin) Brown, Karen (Brian) Solomon, Dave (Tonya) Lafevor; grandchildren, Bethany (Luke) Strong, Heather McNett, Nicole Solomon, Morgan Lafevor, Christopher McNett, Kasey Brown, Carter Brown, Jacob Lafevor, Bailey Lafevor; great-grandchild, Kinley Strong. She is also survived by her aunt, Evelyn "Google" Young; brother-in-law, Larry (Kay) Lafevor; sisters-in-law, Edna (Gary) Rapp and Dee Lafevor.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Midland Nazarene Church, with Pastor Chuck Jacobson officiating. Visitation will be held at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25, at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of service. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, at Edenville Township Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Gideons International or Olivet Nazarene University.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lafevor family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020
