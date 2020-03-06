Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV
Ruth L. Pendleberry


1938 - 2020
RUTH L. PENDLEBERRY, 81, of Scott Depot, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.
Born April 2, 1938, in Mount Nebo, she was a daughter of the late Tina "Tiny" Moses. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Jack" Pendleberry; infant son, Wayne Talbert; son, Mike Pendleberry; siblings, Carl Moses, Junior and Bobby Joe McKinney, Jean Deal and Irene Long.
She was a very creative person, enjoying to sew and crochet. She also enjoyed visiting the beach, gardening and shopping. Ruth retired as a Unit secretary from CAMC - Women and Children's Hospital and was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, Scott Depot. She was also a devoted mother, grandmother and great - grandmother with a generous heart who enjoyed her family immensely.
Surviving are her daughters, Betty Sauls (Derek) of Indianapolis, IN, Rita Snodgrass (Paul) of Mineral Wells, Sandy Talbert of Scott Depot, Linda McKinney (Steve) of Culloden; daughter - in - law, Debbie Southall Pendleberry of Ripley; sister, Lorene Montgomery of Hagerstown, Maryland; grandchildren, Jamie Campbell, Mindy Fluharty, Amy Snodgrass, Amber Haynes, Jessica and Hannah McKinney; great - grandchildren, Otto and Rocco Campbell, Haven Haynes, Easton Paul and Brooks Lee Fluharty and Jeremiah McKinney, as well as her unconditional love pets, Angel, Mya and Zoe.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Jim Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories of Ruth with her family.
Flowers are welcome or you may make a donation in her name to a charitable pet organization of your choice.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Pendleberry family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020
