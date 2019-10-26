|
|
RUTH (McCLAIN) LITTLEFIELD, age 92, of Kanawha City, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Ruth was born in Spartanburg, SC, on March 19, 1927, daughter of the late John M and Oni McClain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, B.E. Littlefield, and daughter, Trudy Meyers.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Littlefield, with whom she made her home, and son, John Littlefield, of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Jessi Butler, Justin Meyers, Melissa and Jonathan Littlefield; great - grandchildren, Emma and Max Butler, William and Vivian Meyers, and Zach Sosnofs.
Ruth was a wonderful mother and loved life! She was an accomplished painter and cook, enthusiastic golfer, gardener and traveler. She enjoyed entertaining, laughing and playing bridge and UNO.
A service to Honor the Life of Ruth will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, October 26, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Rev. Pete Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories of Ruth may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019