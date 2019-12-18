Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Gateway Christian Church
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Gateway Christian Church
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Ruth May Payne Obituary
RUTH MAY PAYNE, 87, peacefully went to be with the Lord at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She leaves behind a tremendous amount of family and friends who loved and adored her. Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother of five generations.
She was a devoted Christian and a faithful servant of the Lord, always giving praise and glory to her Lord and Savior. Her life revolved around her family.
A tribute to the life of Ruth will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans, with Pastor David Stauffer and Pastor Jeff Ranson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. till the service at 1 p.m.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Ruth's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
