RUTH MAY PAYNE, 87, peacefully went to be with the Lord at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She leaves behind a tremendous amount of family and friends who loved and adored her. Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother of five generations.
She was a devoted Christian and a faithful servant of the Lord, always giving praise and glory to her Lord and Savior. Her life revolved around her family.
A tribute to the life of Ruth will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans, with Pastor David Stauffer and Pastor Jeff Ranson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. till the service at 1 p.m.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Ruth's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019