RUTH PATRICIA (SMITH) NELSON, 92, passed away quietly at her home in Naples, Fla., on August 14, 2019, attended by family.
Born March 17, 1927, in Charleston, W.Va., Patricia, "Pat," was the oldest of three children born to Robert Lee Smith, Sr. and Leatha Harless Smith. Raised in Charleston, she attended Charleston High School and earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Sweet Briar College in 1948.
Pat was a voracious reader who diligently reviewed no fewer than six newspapers daily. Reading and newspapers were a part of her heritage, as her father was publisher of The Charleston Gazette, a position later held by her brother, Robert Lee Smith, Jr. Pat served as a staff reporter at The Charleston Gazette after graduating from college.
Pat was active in the Charleston community as a leader and volunteer for numerous civic organizations, including service as a Sunday school teacher and altar guild member at Saint John's Episcopal Church of Charleston. She was also a member of Briar Hills Garden Club, serving as both president and secretary; served as a Sunrise Museum volunteer; and was both a member and sustaining member of Junior League of Charleston. Pat continued her volunteer work after moving to Naples, serving as a hospital volunteer and member of Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church, where she enjoyed bible study sessions. She was an avid swimmer, enjoyed playing tennis with friends, and took up yoga lessons in her later years.
Pat was an extraordinarily devoted wife and mother. She was married to Thomas Arthur Nelson for nearly 50 years, raising their four children in Charleston, W.Va., before relocating to Naples, Fla., in the early 1980s. She loved her husband, Tom, deeply. Together, they enjoyed traveling the world. Later in life, she found immeasurable joy organizing regular gatherings of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had an incredible memory and could recall names, dates, and events with accuracy and detail.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Arthur Nelson, in 1999, and brother, Robert Lee Smith, Jr.
She is survived by her brother, Phillip (Jim) Thompson Smith. She is also survived by her four children: Karin Engstrom Nelson of Lewisburg, W.Va.; Harriet Lee Nelson (Steve Gerrard) of Charleston, W.Va.; Thomas Oscar Nelson of Charleston, W.Va.; and Robert Lee Smith Nelson (Krysia) of Keswick, Va. Pat adored her six grandchildren: Thomas Tuckwilller (Mary Catherine) of Charleston and Lewisburg, W.Va.; William Tuckwiller (Anna) of Lewisburg, W.Va.; Nelson Tuckwiller of Lewisburg, W.Va.; Carrie Osborne Johnston (Stuart) of Elon, N.C.; Lee Nelson Osborne of Charleston, W.Va.; and Katherine Nelson of Keswick, Va. Pat is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Maddox, Elizabeth, Callen, Elliott, and Grace, as well as a number of loving nieces, nephews, and
cousins.
A memorial celebration of Pat's life will be held at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Charleston, W.Va., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, with the Reverend Donald Vinson officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to your local cancer organization or Saint John's Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019