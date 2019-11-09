|
|
RUTH PAULINE "POLLY" BEARD, of Pinch, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. Silas E. Mundy and Myrtle Hunt Mundy of Walton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Edison M. Beard; son, Dan Beard; brother, Joseph Mundy, sisters Marie Bee, Gladys Bartelson, Mary Harper and Naomi Green.
She was a devoted member of the Antioch Advent Christian Church in Elkview where she loved worshiping with her brothers and sisters in Christ. She was a prayer warrior whose greatest desire was to see her family raised and remain in the faith of Jesus Christ. Polly enjoyed southern gospel music and was a member of the Goodwill Quartet for many years singing all over West Virginia and surrounding states. She always appreciated good four-part harmony.
Polly started her working career with Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone then later spent over 40 years working in the insurance business at various agencies in the Charleston area.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family fiercely. Her greatest joy was playing games with the family and usually winning. She loved to shop, travel and spend time at the family cabin in Pocahontas County where she was always ready to go fishing or just take a long drive up a country road to see where it went.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda Cavender and husband Bill of Pinch; grandson, Jeffrey (Sara) Cavender of Huntington; grandson, Adam (Stephanie) Cavender of Scott Depot along with their children Caleb, Meagan, Sydney, Anthony, Chase and Alayna; granddaughter, Robin (Rex) Eggleton and their children Kiersten and Bryce; grandson, Andrew (Miranda) Beard of Marmet and their daughters Aubree and Ella; sister, Lois Howell and husband Ray of Rockford, Illinois, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview on Sunday, November 10, with Pastors Terry Johnson and Mike Todorovich officiating. Interment will be at Elk Hills Memorial Garden in Big Chimney. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Hubbard House for their loving support and care of mother. We also wish to thank Dr. Molly John for her dedication to provide the greatest care and personal support to mother and her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you consider donations to Hubbard Hospice House in Polly's honor.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019