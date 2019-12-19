|
RUTH MAY MARTIN PAYNE, age 87, peacefully went home to be with the Lord at CAMC Memorial Hospital with her family by her side on Monday, December 16, 2019. She will be celebrating Christmas in Heaven with Jesus, her devoted husband of 65 years Robert "Bob" Milford Payne Sr. and her loving son Joseph Paul Payne.
She is preceded in death and will also be reunited with her parents, Inez and Arnold Martin; brothers, Harold (Phyliss), Tom Martin, Robert (Irene) Martin, Russell, Norman (AnnaBell), Elliot Martin, and sister Kate Martin (Gene) Allen.
She leaves behind a host of family and friends who lovingly adored her: sons Robert "Bobby" Payne Jr., Bruce (Candy) Payne; daughter, Cindy (Charlie) Bailey, Elizabeth (John) Justice, Jennifer Maloney, Daughter-In-Law Jackie Payne, grandchildren, Dina Foster, Trina Strain, Brittany Thomas, David Payne, Jheri Beth Kennedy, Dustin Painter, Emilee Payne, Travis Maloney, ReBekah Payne, Baleigh Maloney, Joy Justice, John, Matthew and Faith Payne; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Deloris (Bill) Keeling, Debbie (Donnie) McVay, Marion White and brother Abe (Ethel) Martin.
Ruth was born in Dunbar WV on September 4, 1932. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School. Ruth was a devoted Christian and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great- great grandmother of five generations. She was also a faithful servant of the Lord, always giving praise and glory to her Lord and Savior. Her dedication as a mother was first and foremost above all else, her greatest joy. She was the perfect example of the Proverbs 31 Woman, raising six kids to love the Lord and share His love. Teaching them to carry on that legacy to their family was one of her greatest joys. Her faith for her Lord was apparent in all her days as you would catch her singing hymns and quoting scripture even in her darkest hours. Her words of wisdom will forever live in their hearts and her sweet voice saying to her family to simply "trust and obey".
When her husband Bob was away in the Korean War, he would send her letters ending them with "See you soon." Those letters were so treasured over the years and after Bob's passing.
Oh, the joy that must have been on her face on Monday night to see her beloved and have him whisper, "I told you I would see you soon."
The family of Ruth Payne would like to extend a special thank you to her wonderful caregiver Debbie Cogar, the Doctors and Nurses on Five Front, 2nd floor of the SICU at CAMC Memorial and Pulmonary Associates of Charleston.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gateway Christian Church Haiti Missions or .
A tribute and celebration of her life will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gateway Christian Church in Saint Albans, WV with Pastor David Stauffer and Pastor Jeff Ranson officiating, visitation will be from 11:30 to 1 p.m. The family is having private burial service.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Ruth's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019