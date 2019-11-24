Home

Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruth V. Parsons Obituary
RUTH V. PARSONS, 86, of Red House, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home following a short illness.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening. She was a longtime member of Shiloah Independent Church.
Born April 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Luikart and Mae Covert Luikart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alfred G. Parsons; grandson, Adam Parsons; sisters, Argatha Blake, Janet Oney and Judy Pennington; and brother, Frank Luikart.
Survivors include son, Gene (Carolyn) Parsons of Red House; daughter, Linda (Noland) Tucker of Eleanor; son, Randy (Linda) Parsons of Red House; sister, Freda Honaker of Winfield; brothers, Ralph Luikart of Red House, Paul Luikart of Red House, Donald Luikart of Midway, Larry Luikart of Scott Ridge, Liberty and Tommy Luikart of Red House; grandchildren, Benjamin Parsons, Elizabeth Tucker, Andrew Parsons and Kelli Dixon; great - grandchildren, Virginia Parsons, Audrey Parsons, Ben Parsons, Graycen Dixon, Anistyn Dixon, Addison Parsons and Claire Parsons.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Paul Browning officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome .com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019
