|
|
RUTH VIRGINIA (HUNT) SUMMERS, age 102, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Ruth was born on August 2, 1917, in Frame, WV, to her parents Daniel Webster Hunt and Lillian Lydia Young Hunt. She graduated from Elkview High School in 1934.
She married her love, Cecil Homer Summers, in 1937 and celebrated 55 years of marriage until his death. She was a beloved mother to her four children: sons Cecil Hugh Summers of WV, Havern William Summers (deceased), Allen Hunt Summers (deceased), and daughter Linda Evelyn Summers Allen of TX.
Ruth spent her life being a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. She loved to cook and serve others. She became a Christian in 1952. She was a prayer warrior and faithful student of the scripture. Oh, how she loved Jesus!
She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Cecil Hugh Summers, and daughter, Linda Evelyn Summers Allen and husband John Allen.
She was a loving grandmother and great - grandmother to Gwen Summers, Ginny Summers LoBiondo (Sal LoBiondo) and son Joseph, Elizabeth Summers, Rachel Summers McLean (Luke McLean) and children Lisa, James, and Claire, Christina Allen and children Jacob and Madelyn, Jonathan Allen and children Austin, Caden and Zane, Lillian Summers Crouch (Casey Crouch) and daughters Stella and Phoebe, Virginia Ann Summers and children, and Shelley Summers Goins and children.
Although she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, Ruth is rejoicing to finally be called "home" to be with Jesus. She joins her husband, Cecil, her sons Havern and Allen, her daughter-in-laws Betty Summers and Nancy Summers, her grandson "Little Al", and her niece and best friend Bethleen Facemeyer.
Family and friends will gather at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 on Friday, October 4. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019