Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Ryker James Quehe


2016 - 2019
Ryker James Quehe Obituary

RYKER JAMES QUEHE, 3, of Nitro, passed away August 14, 2019.
He was born July 30, 2016, in South Charleston, the son of Cory and Lauren James Quehe, of Nitro.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Betsy Marquez, Stacy James, and Brian Burnette; paternal grandmother, Rebecka Ledford; great maternal grandparents, John and Julie James; uncles, Nicholas James, Ashton James, Ryan Jeffers, and Adam Kurtz; aunt, Jennifer Quehe, and Alyssa Rice; and "Fur Brothers", Lenny and Rocky.
Memorial Service will be 12 P.M. Friday, August 23, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor Bron Walker officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
