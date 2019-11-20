|
SALLIE RECCO TURNER passed away on November 15, 2019, at the UNC Hospice facility in Pittsboro, N.C.
Sallie was born April 30, 1930, in Hansford, W.Va., to the late Mary and Dominick Recco. She was a life long resident of Hansford, where she was a member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. After graduating from West Virginia Institute of Technology, Sallie began a 38-year career as a science and English teacher in Kanawha County where she taught at Leewood, Chelyan, and East Bank Junior High Schools. She was known as a dedicated and reliable employee, having missed only a handful of days in her entire career.
Sallie was a talented musician. She participated in the choir and served as organist for many years at her church.
Sallie always said it was the simple things in life she enjoyed the most; some of these included shopping and having lunch at the Diamond Department Store, reading, pets, playing the piano, and spending time with family, especially her five sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James Turner, and sisters, Bonnie Sneed, Caroline McDaniel, Carmella Baldwin, and Gloria Cobb.
Sallie is survived by daughters Catherine Turner of Hansford and Elizabeth Kawabata (husband Tom) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; grandson, Andrew Kawabata of Greensboro, N.C.; sister, Mary Robinson of Gulfport, Fla.; brothers, William Recco of Belle, W.Va., and James Recco of Hansford.
A memorial service celebrating Sallie's life will be held at the Hansford Episcopal Church at a yet to be determined date this coming spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to hospice or the Kanawha County Animal Shelter.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019