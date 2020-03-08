|
|
SALLY JO SPARKS, 60, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Richwood, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Jane Sparks; her sister, Cindy Sparks Quattro; grandparents, Leon and Belva Lockwood Lewis Sparks; and grandparents, Russell and Hazel Fox.
She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Sparks and Linda Sparks, Summersville; her three aunts, Genevieve Sparks of Richwood, Bernice King of Florida and Chyquieta Fox of Summersville; and numerous cousins and friends.
Special thanks to her family of friends in Virginia who were always there for her, especially Margaret Tremblay.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local library
or would be welcomed.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of all arrangements.
