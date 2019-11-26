|
SALLY LOU JUSTICE, 79, of Sumerco, went home Saturday, November 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned and since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019