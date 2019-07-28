|
|
SALLY LYNN CHESTNUT, 73, of Belle passed away July 25, 2019 at home.
She was a retired registered nurse for CAMC hospitals in Charleston and had the highest GPA of her graduating class at Morris Harvey University. She attended Bethlehem Baptist Church, Belle and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Holder Lyons; and a sister, Judy Musser.
Surviving are her husband, Gary Chestnut; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary II and Lieke Hylton of Kissimmee, Florida, Scott and Angela Chestnut of Belle; daughter, Robin Chestnut of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and J.D. Waggoner of Malden; and grandchildren, Gary Hylton III, Colin Hylton, Bailey Chestnut, Dylan Phillips and Anna Chestnut.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Roy Short officiating. Interment will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30th at the funeral home.
Miss Me, But Let Me Go... by Edgar Albert Guest When I come to the end of the road, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room, why cry for a soul set free!
Miss me a little-but not for long, and not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love we once shared, Miss Me,
but let me go.
For this journey that we all must take, And each must go alone; it's all part of the Master's plan, A step on the road home.
When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to the friends we know, and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25311.
Fidler and Frame Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019