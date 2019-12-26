|
|
SALLY MATZ SUSMAN, of Beckley, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia.
Sally was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on June 14, 1930, and grew up in Beckley, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Rose Caplan and Nathan Matz.
Sally graduated High School from Brenau Academy of Gainesville, Georgia, and received her bachelor's degree in journalism from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
Sally, along with her husband Alan, founded City Finance. Sally was a newspaper publisher operating the Mullens Advocate in Mullens, West Virginia, and The Gulf Times in Sophia, West Virginia. She was elected twice to the Raleigh County Board of Education, and Sally served in West Virginia House of Delegates for 10 years. She was a director of the Bank of Mount Hope and The Raleigh County National Bank. Sally was a former president of the Raleigh County Democratic Women's Club. She was a member of the Coalfield Expressway and served on the board of the WV Independent Colleges and Universities. Sally was also a member of the Beckley Garden Club and the Beckley Women's Club. As a public servant and publisher, Sally was committed to improving education, health care and making sure all were treated fairly. She was never afraid to speak her mind and to fight for what she believed in.
In her lifetime, Sally enjoyed writing and reciting poetry, spending time with family and friends, horseback riding, bridge, traveling and golf. Her true joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sally was an avid reader and was always up for good political discussion.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Alan Land Susman of Beckley.
Sally is survived by her daughter Robin Susman Wartella and her husband Bradley Paul of Beckley, Benjamin Matz Susman and his wife Dixie Pullins of Beckley, and Thomas Land Susman and his wife Carol Lynn of Charleston, as well as her six grandchildren Alisa Rae Wartella, Leigh Matz Wartella (Chad Otani Rooney), Jennifer Rose Susman (Carling Patricia McManus), Courtney Lynn Susman, Austin David Susman and Michael Alan Susman. In addition, Sally had two great - grandsons, John Carlson Hutchinson and Miles Alan Hutchinson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, in the Melton Mortuary Chapel, 1200 Harper Road, Beckley, West Virginia. The family will be receiving friends at 12:30 pm. The burial service will be private.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Sally's dedicated caregivers from The Courtyard at Greystone and Right at Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019