Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Samantha Dawn (Woods) Moore

Samantha Dawn (Woods) Moore Obituary

SAMANTHA DAWN (WOODS) MOORE, 25, of Elkview, West Virginia, was given back to the Lord by her parents on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at CAMC General Division.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Josie Lynn, Sophia Grace, and her sons, Joshua Krew and Kai Israel; her husband, Robert Nathan Moore; mother, Lynada Woods of Big Chimney; father, Huston Woods III (Christina) of Meridian, Mississippi; sister, Savannah Woods (Eric) of Charleston; sister, Kayla Woods (Tyler) of Buffalo; sister, Shyanne Hawk of Elkview; brother, Tyler Hawk of Elkview; sister, Trinity Hawk of Elkview; paternal grandparents, Huston and Kay Woods of Elkview; aunt, Lisa Woods of South Charleston.
She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Karol and Coleen Jeffries.
Samantha was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and could always be found making someone smile and laugh. Her sweet, kind, and genuine spirit is what drew people to her. She was the brightest light in the room and the life of the party. Her proudest accomplishments in life were her babies. She loved them with her whole heart.
Service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, with Rev. Samuel Bounds, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills of Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
