Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
Sami H. Farra


1944 - 2019
Sami H. Farra Obituary
SAMI H. FARRA, age 75, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home in Indian Land, SC.
He was born March 12, 1944, in Damascus, Syria, son of the late Haidar Farra and Linda Dow Farra and was the husband of Mayssan Shora Farra.
Dr. Farra was a retired Urologist and owned and operated his own practice. He enjoyed tennis, gardening, woodworking, carpentry and computers. Dr. Farra loved his family.
Dr. Farra is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mayssan Farra; a son, Bassel Farra (Kathy) of Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Sima Button (David) of Gainesville, VA; six grandchildren, Sami Farra, Kate Farra, Olivia Farra, Will Farra, Gavin Button, and Raina Button; a brother, Samir Farra (Nora) of Atlanta, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Farra was preceded in death by his parents; and his twin sister, Samia Farra.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Dr. Farra will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials can be made to the , 128 S Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster, SC, is caring for the family of Dr. Farra.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 2, 2019
