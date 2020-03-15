|
SAMUEL ANDREW "SAM" MALLETT, 66, of Dunbar, passed away on March 7, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.
He was born on February 19, 1954, the third child of four to the late Sam and Ruth Mallett.
Sam went to school at Dunbar High and Putnam County Career Center for body work and automotive. He worked for Elmore Coffee, remodeling and building homes, and at Parkline in Eleanor. Sam had a gift for buying and selling, so he often purchased antiques, cars, trucks and boats. He had a love for the water and fulfilled a dream of living on the water in his sternwheeler he named "Andrew". Sam loved to travel and often said he had lived a good life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Myrtle Holley; along with many loved ones already in Heaven.
Sam is survived by his three sisters, Nancy Barrett (Raymond), Betty Alderman (Paul), and Patricia Gay; step-children, Trip and Chantel; and nieces and nephews, Jody, Brian, and Teresa; Danny, Tammy and Michael; and PJ Summer, Tiffany and Patrick.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020