Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217

Samual Andrew Mallett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samual Andrew Mallett Obituary

SAMUEL ANDREW "SAM" MALLETT, 66, of Dunbar, passed away on March 7, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.
He was born on February 19, 1954, the third child of four to the late Sam and Ruth Mallett.
Sam went to school at Dunbar High and Putnam County Career Center for body work and automotive. He worked for Elmore Coffee, remodeling and building homes, and at Parkline in Eleanor. Sam had a gift for buying and selling, so he often purchased antiques, cars, trucks and boats. He had a love for the water and fulfilled a dream of living on the water in his sternwheeler he named "Andrew". Sam loved to travel and often said he had lived a good life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Myrtle Holley; along with many loved ones already in Heaven.
Sam is survived by his three sisters, Nancy Barrett (Raymond), Betty Alderman (Paul), and Patricia Gay; step-children, Trip and Chantel; and nieces and nephews, Jody, Brian, and Teresa; Danny, Tammy and Michael; and PJ Summer, Tiffany and Patrick.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samual's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -