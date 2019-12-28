|
|
SAMUEL BRENT CURRY, 84, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife at Hubbard Hospice House West on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Sam was a truck driver for Bell Lines, Smith Transfer, and Roadway, in which he retired from with over 35 years of service. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge # 58 A.F. & A.M., St. Albans, 32 degree Scottish Rites Bodies and the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple of Charleston. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Janice Curry; parents, Samuel F. and Mary Lee Curry; brother, Oliver Curry; sister, Sally Williams; daughter, Mary (Curry) McMillion; and granddaughter, Kimberly Abner.
Sam is survived by his children, Aura (Charles) Shannon of St. Albans, Mark (Sandra) Curry of St. Albans, Patti (Curry) Dross of Charleston, and Susan (Mark) Wilcox of St. Albans; and son-in-law, Roger McMillion of Fort Mill, SC. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Brent, William, Tracey, J.R., A.J., Tyler, Katie, Kristen, Samantha, Walker; and 12 great-grandchildren. Sam is also survived by his brother, Roger (Linda) Curry of Cross Lanes, and several nieces and nephews.
As per Samuel's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Letari Thompson officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West for their love and compassion while taking care of Sam, as well as the comfort and compassion from Chaplain Letari Thompson.
You may visit Samuel's tribute page at Bartlett nicholsfuneralhomes.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans, is honored to serve the Curry family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019