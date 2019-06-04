SAMUEL G. LOWRY, 91, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A long-time resident of Ponce Inlet, Florida, he is survived by his daughter, Jeanne L. Cook (Richard) of Danville, West Virginia; and sons, George S. Lowry (Elizabeth) of Richmond, Virginia and Thomas A. Lowry (Sue) of Tucson, Arizona. He was very proud of his four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, eagerly anticipating the imminent birth of a ninth. He was married to the former Melba Belcher, for more than 60 years before her passing in 2012. Following her death, Sam was blessed with the committed companionship of Nancy Raymond, who cared deeply for him. The many surviving extended family and friends will surely miss his keen wit, probing intellect, and dedicated love. Before retiring to Florida, Sam was a masonry contractor based in Charleston, West Virginia where his numerous projects helped define the skyline of that city, as well as many other cities and towns throughout the state. They stand as an enduring legacy to his industry in service to many. Burial will be private and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary