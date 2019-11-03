|
SAMUEL R. THOMPSON JR., 80, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va., after a long illness.
He was born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Samuel R. and Ethel Smith Thompson.
Samuel attended West Virginia Junior College and worked as a pipefitter with Allied Chemical and also worked for Joan Wise Properties. He served in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Mason Lodge in Charleston.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alfreda Thompson, of Charleston; sisters, Mary Harris and Emily Reed.
Special thanks go to his caregivers that had given him such good and loving care.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia St., East, Charleston, W.Va. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
