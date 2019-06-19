SAMUEL "SAM" PARRISH, joined his brothers Jim and Charlie, and their parents in Heaven on June 17th, 2019.

What a celebration, Sam or Papaw, as he was mostly known, was born on August 2nd, 1937. He was the oldest of the boys. His dad, Clarence (Sam) was well known as a musician around Charleston. After graduating from Stonewall Jackson, Sam entered the Air Force. He traveled all over the world and was a Vietnam Veteran. His first wife Christine Snodgrass gave him three beautiful daughters, Tina, Cara and Sammi. His stepchildren were Amy and Tommy. He also fathered a daughter, Lorraine Gordon. He leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

While in the Air Force Sam was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross medal for his daring feat of walking on the wing of his plane to untangle something while bullets were being launched at the aircraft. He also taught Martial Arts in Europe and was recognized for his expertise in learning all aspects of the Arts. When he returned stateside, he managed recreation facilities on numerous AF Bases. After retiring from the AF, he worked for the USPS and there he met his loving wife Pam Fisher. They raised her grandchildren and great granddaughter Emmalyn. He was a member of God's Lighthouse Church and would often sing there. Pam never left his side through his illness and they laughed and cuddled right up to the end of his life of this earth. Services will be held Friday, June 21st, at 1 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV, 25313 with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating, interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th, at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary