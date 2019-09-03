Home

Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Privett Cemetery
Sandra (Belcher) Adams Obituary
SANDRA BELCHER ADAMS, 68, of Chapmanville, departed this life Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan. Graveside service and burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, in the Privett Cemetery at Chapmanville. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are serving the Adams Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019
