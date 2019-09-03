|
|
|
SANDRA BELCHER ADAMS, 68, of Chapmanville, departed this life Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan. Graveside service and burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, in the Privett Cemetery at Chapmanville. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville are serving the Adams Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 3, 2019