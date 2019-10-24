|
|
SANDRA EMILY TOWNSEND, "Sandy", 72, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 13, 2019, after a sudden illness.
She was the daughter of the late Jose C. and Josefita Montoya. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Martin Montoya.
Sandy was a member of Clendenin United Methodist Church and a member of Esters daughters, she also served as recording secretary for many years. She is a retired employee of Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Sandy was a supporter and local DJ for the Golden Oldies Street Rod Association and also several other independent car events in the area with her husband, David. She was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Bernalillo, New Mexico.
She is survived by husband of 50 years, David E. Townsend; son, Reginald Edwin Menefee II and wife Kristine of Charles Town, W.Va.; sisters, Julia Archibeque, Adela Dominguez and Sally Valdez; grandchildren, Jacob, Lexie, Tucker, Sabrina and Luke Menefee; a host of friends; and a host of cats.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Clendenin United Methodist Church, Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the Church, with Pastor Don Stilgenbauer officiating.
Entombment at Pleasant View Memory Gardens, 2938 Charles Town Road, Kearneysville, W.Va., will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019