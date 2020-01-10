Home

Sandra Jeffries Obituary
SANDRA SUE JEFFRIES, age 65, of Montgomery Heights died January 6, 2020. She was born July 5, 1954 in Charleston and was the daughter of the late Harold and Rhoda Duncan Albaugh. She was also preceded by her brothers Harold Albaugh Jr. and Bobby Albaugh and sisters Margaret D. Armstrong, Cora Rumble, Shirley Williams, and Linda Schoolcraft
She attended Kimberly Church of God.
Surviving: brothers Timmy Albaugh of Powellton and Jimmy Albaugh of Kent, OH; sisters Brenda (Butch) Linville of Lewisville, NC, Sharon (John) Bickford of Granite Falls, NC, Patty Butcher of of Ravenna, OH, Wanda Marie of Magadore, OH and Sharon (Ballengee) Albaugh of Dixie, WV.
There will not be any service or visitation at this time. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020
